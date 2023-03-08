Peter Obi and his team storm Appeal Court

In pursuit of his electoral grievances, Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the February 25 election, and his team will today go the Appeal Court, Abuja. In a tweet, he appealed to all Obidients “to respect the sanctity of the premises of the law courts and not turn them to campaign grounds.”

In his words: “As we go about seeking redress for our stolen mandate, I plead with OBIdients to respect the sanctity of the Court premises and give our legal team the space and peaceful environment to carry out their duties.

“The Court Premises is not and should not be turned into a rally ground. I urge the Obidients to go about their businesses peacefully. – PO.”

“Following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the Court today with our lawyers.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the OBIdients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijoke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta, Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, Jonathan Asake in Kaduna, to name just a few. It is also imperative that Obidients vote for candidates with Competence, Character, Capacity, and Compassion. I remain committed and will give more attention to our mission of retrieving our mandate. A new Nigeria is possible! -PO.”