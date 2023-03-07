Crisis hits LP in Rivers, endorses Fubara of PDP, dumps Ituboh 

*National Exco sacks Rivers Exco over gross anti-party activities

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Less than four days to the governorship election, the National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, has dissolved Rivers State Executive Council of the party with immediate effect for “gross anti-party activities and alleged corruption and poor management of party funds.”

The National Chairman said that it is in the interest of Labour Party and the Obidient movement in Rivers that those who were at the helm of affairs in the State when its presidential mandate was openly stolen should step aside until a full investigation is completed on what happened on that day.

The National Chairman said that the party had lost confidence in the ability of the compromised State Executive Council, led by Mr Deinye Pepple, to lead the campaign for the governorship and State House of Assembly elections come Saturday, March, 11.

He urged all Obidients in Rivers State to disregard every comment made by the disgraced State Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, on the election of March 11 and reiterated the full backing of Labour Party on the candidacy of Comrade Beatrice Itubo as the next Governor of Rivers State.

He therefore, called on all Obidients to come out massively on March 11th to vote for Comrade Beatrice Itubo of Labour Party.

Deinye Pepple, State Chairman of the Labour Party, at a press conference announced the endorsement of Siminalayi Fubara, the Governorship Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in Port Harcourt today, Tuesday, March 7.

The party Chairman had argued that Fubara’s Senatorial District had yet to produce a Governor since the creation of Rivers state.

Rivers State Labour Party’s endorsement of Fubara against its Comrade Beatrice Ituboh less than four days before the election has been received as a rude shock.

Labour Parthat Labour Party in Rivers state and its Governorship candidate Beatrice Itubo have had a crisis of confidence recently

She had severally alleged the bigwigs in the opposition parties, especially PDP have been making subterranean moves to sponsor division in the party due to its powerful performance during the presidential election.

Ituboh dismissed the claim by one Fafaa Dan-Princewill that he had replaced her as fake, preposterous.

National Chairman of the party Julius Abure, reaffirmed Itubo’s candidature and presented her before the press as the party’s governorship candidate in Rivers state.

While presenting Itubo, Abure called on residents of Rivers to vote for her as the next government next governor

Deinye Pepple had claimed that in the past few days, “the party in the state was hit by a major shock of an unknown person surfacing and claiming to be our gubernatorial candidate, coupled with the news making the rounds on social media that our gubernatorial candidate, Comrade Mrs Beatrice Itubo, has stepped down and adapted the APC candidate.”