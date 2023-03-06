President-elect Tinubu condemns bandits’ attack in Zamfara, Kano; mourns victims

*Condoles Sheikh Gumi, Abacha family over losses

The President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned attacks at the weekend in Maru Local Government of Zamfara State and Maigari town of Rimin Gado Local Government in Kano State by bandits and unknown assailants.

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO), a police inspector and a vigilante were reported killed in the bandits’ attack in Zamfara. In the Kano attack, unknown gunmen broke into the residence of a village head and shot him dead.

In a statement by his media office on Monday, Tinubu said the attack on Maru town after a period of relative peace in Zamfara State was a reminder that more needs to be done to completely defeat bandits and terrorists.

“As a country we have to come together to defeat these merchants of death and terror once and for all. Mindless killings and atrocities like this should have no place in our country,” he said.

The president-elect condoled with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Zamfara State Government and families of the affected security personnel over the deaths.

Tinubu also called for investigation into the murder of the district head of Maigari in Kano State, who was the father of Rimin Gado Local Government chairman, Munir Dahiru Maigari.

He commiserated with the local government chairman, Kano State Government and family of the deceased over the gruesome murder of the community leader.

In separate condolence messages, the president-elect consoled prominent cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi who lost his aged mother and the family of Late General Sani Abacha over the death of their son, Abdullahi.

“It is touching to part with a loved one, no matter the circumstances and age. We cannot question the will of Allah but we can only pray that Almighty Allah grant them eternal rest and give us the fortitude to bear their demise, he said.

The president-elect condoled with all the families who lost their relatives and prayed for God’s mercies on the departed souls.