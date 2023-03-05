President-elect Tinubu in homecoming visit to Lagos, thanks Oba Akiolu

Sunday, March 5, 2023 7:22 pm


Tinubu visits Oba Akiolu of Lagos

...promises not to disappoint Nigerians

President-elect Asíwájú Bola Tinubu visited Lagos on Sunday in an homecoming of sort, during which he told Nigerians he would not disappoint them.

Tinubu arrived to a tumultuous welcome at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja. He was received among others by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and other top functionaries in Lagos.

The train then proceeded to the Iga-Iduganran Palace where the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, some other traditional rulers in the state and White Cap chiefs were already waiting.

Addressing the modest crowd gathered inside the palace, Asíwájú likened the primaries and election he went through to a World Cup tournament while thanking God and the people for his eventual victory.

He said his message was one of gratitude, adding, however, that he would work assiduously for Nigeria from the get-go and would not disappoint the people.

Speaking in Yoruba, he specifically thanked Oba Akiolu and traditional rulers in the state for their prayers and support.

Oba Akiolu described the president-elect as a special breed “who is destined for leadership at the very top.”

Other traditional rulers gathered at the palace included Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal.

Also at the palace were former Deputy Governor Femi Pedro, former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire, and the All Progressives Congress Woman Leader in the state, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

 

