Maritime group, TSMAG, congratulates Tinubu

*Seeks Maritime Professionals Inputs in Government Policies

The Tinubu/Shettima Maritime Advocacy Group (TSMAG) a body of stakeholders in the Nigeria Maritime Industry has congratulated, Nigeria’s President Elect and Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed BOLA TINUBU his Vice, Kashim Shettima and other APC Candidates who won their Senatorial and House of Representatives Seats on their various victories at the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly polls.

According to a statement from the National Chairman of TSMAG, Alhaji Lameen Aliyu, the group is proud of their election victories and commended Nigerians who came out in their large numbers to cast their votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, and wants them to work for a better Nigeria as promised during their campaigns.

Aliyu said their victory is a hard earned one which was also destined by God to be so. He called on all NIGERIANS, especially the Maritime Industry stakeholders to rally round the Tinubu led Government for the benefit of all.

“We at TSMAG are particularly grateful for this victory as we have all worked hard to achieve it. I want to call on all Nigerians especially the Maritime stakeholders and to assure them that the Tinubu / Shettima Presidency will bring a new lease of life to the Maritime Industry and Nigeria in general, as the president-elect has promised to carry the sector along during our engagement with him.

“I want to urge all Maritime stakeholders to support the APC Government of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima so that we can all derive our optimal opportunities that are abundant in the industry.

“In our engagements with the various leaders during the campaigns, they all have promised to pay adequate attention to the Maritime Industry and carry stakeholders and Professionals along. We are advocating for Maritime professionals to be appointed into positions of leadership in the industry as we cannot continue to play second fiddle to non-professionals who are always appointed to lead the sector.

“This time around we want to see Maritime professionals heading some parastatals and being appointed into boards of these agencies. By doing this, we believe the Federal government can fully harnessed the potentials of the Maritime sector, especially the Blue Economy project.

“The Sector we believed can sustain the economy if professionals who understands the industry and how to explore new opportunities, fresh projects and new ideas to Government benefits are appointed to serve”, he said. Aliyu who is a chieftain of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) and National Coordinator of the association’s 100% Compliance Team said, the maritime stakeholders can no longer be left out in the scheme of things concerning their sector and despite the huge contributions they are making in both revenue and policy implementations and urged the new Government to consult extensively before appointments are made in the sector in order to avoid the mistakes of the past administrations” Aliyu reiterated.

TSMAG is an Advocacy Group who joined other volunteer groups to campaign for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency. The group comprises professional organizations and individuals among them, MWUN, ANLCA, COMTUA, BOAN, Maritime Lawyers, Maritime Journalists, Amalgamated Truck owners, WABOTAN, Boat Operators, Shippers, among others.