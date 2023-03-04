Wike praises Nigerians for electing Tinubu, returning power to south

Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State has, apart from praising Noigerians for voting in support of the power shift to the south during 25 February 2023 presidential election, submitted that the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, “is the best for the country at this crucial time.”

Wike said this on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital when he joined his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde to commission Aviation Fuel Depot and Dr. Omololu Olunloyo 3.2km airport road dualisation.

He added: “You can only belong to G5, stand your feet on the ground because you know what they are doing. It is only those who are afraid, who have nothing to offer that cannot stand firm, be bold and take a decision and say we must put things right no matter who is involved.

“Your governor (Makinde) has shown that he is a man you can depend on; he has shown that he is a man that will not tolerate complete slavery. I am happy he is one of those that have made history by making sure power shifts to the South,” he said.

“You cannot be spending state money on Federal Government project and still allow the FG to give direction or instruction. Tell the FG to refund the monies he has been spending on the airport or he hands off and hand over the airport to them. And that is what we are talking about, true federalism. Restructuring, that is the way. This is historic as in it is the first day that aircraft can load fuel here and continue their journey.

“One good turn deserves another. If he can perform this way in his first term, what then do you think he will do in his second term, he will over perform than us. He will over perform and that is what we told him, as the youth leader of the G5 and we are looking forward to handing over power to him, as we are retiring and the only way he can do that is to do better for Oyo people and I can guarantee that he will do well. Better than what he has done before,” he said.

“On the 11th of March, close your eyes, don’t ask, everything you press must be umbrella,” Wike said. Earlier in his remarks, the host governor, Makinde assured that his administration, if re-elected will sustain the good works and ensure that the people are better for it.