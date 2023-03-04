Rasatech Boss faces charge of fraudulent conversion of N332m 

Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria presided over by Honourable Justice Peter Lifu has adjourned till 15th of March 2023, when an Ogun state based Engineering Contractor Alhaji Rasaki Shotunde and his company Rasatech Engineering company will be arraigned before the court, on charges of obtaining by pretence and fraudulent conversion.

When the case was mentioned last week the defendants were not present in court, hence the need for the adjournment.

In a nine-count charge number FHC/L//696C/2022 dated 22nd of December,2022 filed before the court by the Nigeria Police prosecuting counsel, Barrister M.A. Animashaun from the Legal/Prosecution section, Force Criminal investigation, Department Alagbon Ikoyi, Lagos

It was alleged that Alhaji Rasaki Shotunde and Rasatech Engineering Company Limited sometime between 27th September 2021 and 6th July 2022

Within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained payment in the sum of

N332 million was paid into his account by one Folashade Balogun, owner of Red rocks Home international Limited Amen Estate Phase 2 Eleko Beach, L Lagos State under the pretence of installing a dedicated 7.5MVA33/11 feeder from Ajah TCN/EKEDC injection station to power the Estate and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(b) of the advance fee Frauds and other related OffencesAct2006(as amended) and punishable under Section 1 (3 ) of same Advance Fee Frauds and Other Frauds Related Offences Act 2006 ( as amended).