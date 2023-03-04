Tinubu commends Liadi Tella, now 75, for his contributions to media, nation-building

President-elect Asíwájú Bola TInubu has congratulated renowned journalist, administrator and politician, Alhaji Liadi Tella, on his attainment of 75.

Asíwájú Tinubu commended Alhaji Tella not only for his immense contributions to the journalism profession but also for his useful role in the propagation of Islam and religious harmony in the country.

In a statement by the Office of the President-elect signed by Tunde Rahman, Asíwájú Tinubu described Tella as an excellent man and good advocate of Islam.

The President-elect said: “I congratulate and rejoice with astute journalist and administrator, Alhaji Liad Tella, on turning 75 on March 3.

“I first encountered Alhaji Tella within the media space before our paths crossed during the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria during which he made valuable contributions.

“Tella is a fine journalist and important media leader. After a long stint at the National Concord, leaving the stage as General Manager, he rose to the pinnacle of the profession as Managing Director of Monitor Newspaper.

“His deep involvement in the propagation of Islam and promotion of religious harmony in the country is also worthy of note.

“I commend Alhaji Tella for all he has done for nation-building through the media profession and for being a role model for the younger generation.

“At 75, my prayer for the Asíwájú Musulumi of Iwoland is that Almighty Allah grant him many more years, the grace and wisdom to continue to impact the lives of many more in our country.”