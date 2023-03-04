Tinubu commends Liadi Tella, now 75, for his contributions to media, nation-building

Tinubu commends Liadi Tella, now 75, for his contributions to media, nation-building

Saturday, March 4, 2023 4:46 pm


Alhaji Liadi Tella

President-elect Asíwájú Bola TInubu has congratulated renowned journalist, administrator and politician, Alhaji Liadi Tella, on his attainment of 75.

Asíwájú Tinubu commended Alhaji Tella not only for his immense contributions to the journalism profession but also for his useful role in the propagation of Islam and religious harmony in the country.

In a statement by the Office of the President-elect signed by Tunde Rahman, Asíwájú Tinubu described Tella as an excellent man and good advocate of Islam.

The President-elect said: “I congratulate and rejoice with astute journalist and administrator, Alhaji Liad Tella, on turning 75 on March 3.

“I first encountered Alhaji Tella within the media space before our paths crossed during the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria during which he made valuable contributions.

“Tella is a fine journalist and important media leader. After a long stint at the National Concord, leaving the stage as General Manager, he rose to the pinnacle of the profession as Managing Director of Monitor Newspaper.

“His deep involvement in the propagation of Islam and promotion of religious harmony in the country is also worthy of note.

“I commend Alhaji Tella for all he has done for nation-building through the media profession and for being a role model for the younger generation.

“At 75, my prayer for the Asíwájú Musulumi of Iwoland is that Almighty Allah grant him many more years, the grace and wisdom to continue to impact the lives of many more in our country.”

 

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    6 hours ago

    STANBIC IBTC staff charged for conversion of written off bad loan to personal use
    7 hours ago

    Rasatech Boss faces charge of fraudulent conversion of N332m 
    8 hours ago

    Abacha’s son dies in his sleep
    10 hours ago

    Intimate Affairs: My wife’s son is not mine
    10 hours ago

    Ogun 2023 : Hiding under fictitious state workers to smear Dapo Abiodun won’t stop his re-election–Group
    INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu: INEC office set ablaze in Enugu 12 hours ago

    We’ll learn from the hitches of last election, INEC Chairman tells RECs
    15 hours ago

    Buhari should not spit on Supreme Court’s verdict over old notes – Shinkafi 
    15 hours ago

    Wike praises Nigerians for electing Tinubu, returning power to south