Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Adeboye at 81

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on the occasion of his 81 years birthday.

He described Pastor Adeboye, who clocks 81 on Thursday, March 2, as a respected global preacher whose unblemished records of service in God’s kingdom over several decades have made him a role model to many religious leaders and Christians.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Pastor Adeboye, popularly known as “Daddy GO” is worth celebrating due to many positive impacts he has made in the lives of millions of people locally and internationally, which he has done by building one of the largest spiritual institutions in the world.

He said Pastor Adeboye has raised millions of committed followers of Jesus Christ within the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and outside the church, adding that the respected global evangelist had contributed immensely to the propagation of the gospel globally without any blemish or scandal.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Lagos State Government, and the people of Lagos State, I want to congratulate a respected global evangelist and preacher of the undiluted word of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his 81st birthday.

“Pastor Adeboye has been a blessing, not just to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), but also to us in Lagos State. His unceasing prayers for us and wise counsel over the years have contributed in no small measure to the phenomenal progress our dear state, Lagos has continued to witness.

“Daddy G.O. is a true child of God, who is passionate about the gospel. His devoted service in God’s Vineyard has helped put Nigeria in the global spotlight, as a land of spiritual exploits and greatness. Yet, amidst all these wonderful accomplishments, Pastor Adeboye has remained as simple and humble as ever, never seeking the limelight or personal glory.

“As Pastor Adeboye clocks 81 today, it is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant him more grace and strength to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. I pray that the Almighty God will continue to crown him with good health to enable him to render more service to God’s kingdom. May he continue to enjoy God’s manifold blessings and everlasting goodness.”