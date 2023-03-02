Chrisland School:  Tears as 12 -year-old Whitney Adeniran is buried

By Nehru Odeh

It was an emotional scene, and tears flowed as Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old student of Chrisland International School, who died on 9 February, 2023 during the school’s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium, Lagos State, was being laid to rest on Thursday, 2 March.

Whitney, whose parents said was hale and hearty the morning she was taken in her school bus to the venue of the sporting died suddenly at the stadium.

However, the school management in a statement released after her death, said she slumped in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances.”

However, Blessing, the mother of Whitney, debunked the statement in an Instagram live video on Wednesday, saying that an autopsy carried out on her daughter revealed she died from electrocution during the school’s sports activities.