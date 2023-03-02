Chrisland School: Tears as 12 -year-old Whitney Adeniran is buried
Chrisland School: Tears as 12 -year-old Whitney Adeniran is buried
Thursday, March 2, 2023 3:06 pm
Whitney Adeniran
By Nehru Odeh
It was an emotional scene, and tears flowed as Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old student of Chrisland International School, who died on 9 February, 2023 during the school’s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium, Lagos State, was being laid to rest on Thursday, 2 March.
Whitney, whose parents said was hale and hearty the morning she was taken in her school bus to the venue of the sporting died suddenly at the stadium.
However, the school management in a statement released after her death, said she slumped in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances.”
However, Blessing, the mother of Whitney, debunked the statement in an Instagram live video on Wednesday, saying that an autopsy carried out on her daughter revealed she died from electrocution during the school’s sports activities.
“My child was electrocuted to death,” she said before bursting into tears. “They came to my house. I said ‘Mrs Amao, I don’t know how autopsy is being done, but I have browsed it, and the image is scary.”
Blessing had ealier begged the school authorities to investigate
What do you think?