INEC Declares Tinubu as President-elect

…Beats Atiku, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso to 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate was, at exactly 4.10 a.m. local time, Wednesday, declared President-elecct by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. In other words, he was the winner of last Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The INEC boss, Professor Mahmud Yakubu said Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726, and scored 25 percent of total votes cast in states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, came second and former Governor of Anambra State and candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, third.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Mallam Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with 1,496,687. While Atiku Abubakar came second with 6,984,520, Peter Obi took third with 6,101,533.

A state-by-state tally shows that Tinubu won the vote in 30 states, far more than the constitutional provision. While Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi won in 12 states each, Rabiu Kwankwaso scored the highest vote only in Kano.

The declaration came amid calls by opposition parties and concerned citizens who called for a review of the election, even outright cancellation because, according to them, the election was seriously flawed and was marred by widespread infractions of the Electoral Act.

Celebration broke out in the camp of the APC immediately Prof. Yakubu declared Tinubu winner, with supporters dancing and gyrating wildly to Wasiu Ayinde’s timeless hit, Ade Ori Okin.

Tinubu will be presented with his certificate of return later in the day.

