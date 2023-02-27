Updated: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu appeal to Lagosians to be calm, maintain the peace

Updated: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu appeal to Lagosians to be calm, maintain the peace

Monday, February 27, 2023 2:35 pm


Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to breakdown of law and order.

Tinubu said the outcome of the election in Lagos where Labour Party won the presidential election should not be a source of provocation saying that the beauty of democracy is that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The APC candidate further said that as a democrat he is bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

In a statement released Monday by the Presidential Campaign Council signed by Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed serious concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

The former Lagos State Governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said.

Also, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu called for calm.  In his words:

“We have got reports of friction in some parts of Lagos this morning. All is calm now.

There is no need for violence, which is not part of our culture.

I urge all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment. Law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

I have been your Governor for almost four years, promoting harmony and friendship across ethnic and religious lines without any form of discrimination whatsoever. Let us remain calm. All will be well. We are a peaceful people and so we shall remain.”

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Tinubu plans gold refinery for Zamfara 36 mins ago

    Today, Nigeria stands tall as the giant of Africa
    2 hours ago

    An Auspicious Political Photography: Former President Jonathan deserves to be studied afresh
    2 hours ago

    Jonathan, Mahama call for peace during visits Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Tinubu
    3 hours ago

    INEC Declares Tinubu as President-elect
    9 hours ago

    Flashback: Why I’m the best – Tinubu
    13 hours ago

    It’s Not Compulsory for a Presidential Candidate to Win the FCT
    15 hours ago

    Observers say National election in Ekiti one of Nigeria’s best, list low points
    15 hours ago

    Shettima Blasts Obasanjo, Others Over Comments On 2023 Presidential Election