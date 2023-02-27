So far, Tinubu beats Obi in 10 out of 17 Lagos local governments, Obi leads in total votes

As at 3.50 am today when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended announcements of election results for Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate was leading in 10 out of 17 local governments of the state. However, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is leading by total number of votes.

Tinubu has so far won in Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere LGAs, while Obi took Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo and Somolu.n

However, going by the number of votes, Obi has 32,657 more than Tinubu. In other words, while Obi has 449,088 votes, Tinubu has so far polled 416,431 votes.

With three local governments remaining, Tinubu may overtake Obi’s aggregates in Mushin and Alimosho LGAs, with Alimosho having the highest number of voters in the state. Obi may win Ojo LGA, given the high population of people from South East there.

Announcement of results for Lagos will resume by 10 am.

