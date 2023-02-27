So far, Tinubu beats Obi in 10 out of 17 Lagos local governments, Obi leads in total votes

So far, Tinubu beats Obi in 10 out of 17 Lagos local governments, Obi leads in total votes

Monday, February 27, 2023 6:23 am


Peter Obi and Tinubu

As at 3.50 am today when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended announcements of election results for Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate was leading in 10 out of 17 local governments of the state. However, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is leading by total number of votes.

Tinubu has so far won in Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere LGAs, while Obi took Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo and Somolu.n

However,  going by the number of votes, Obi has 32,657 more than Tinubu. In other words, while Obi has 449,088 votes, Tinubu has so far polled 416,431 votes.

With three local governments remaining,  Tinubu may overtake Obi’s aggregates in Mushin and Alimosho LGAs, with Alimosho having the highest number of voters in the state. Obi may win Ojo LGA, given the high population of people from South East there.

Announcement of results for Lagos will resume by 10 am.

.

 

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Tinubu plans gold refinery for Zamfara 36 mins ago

    Today, Nigeria stands tall as the giant of Africa
    2 hours ago

    An Auspicious Political Photography: Former President Jonathan deserves to be studied afresh
    2 hours ago

    Jonathan, Mahama call for peace during visits Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Tinubu
    3 hours ago

    INEC Declares Tinubu as President-elect
    9 hours ago

    Flashback: Why I’m the best – Tinubu
    13 hours ago

    It’s Not Compulsory for a Presidential Candidate to Win the FCT
    15 hours ago

    Observers say National election in Ekiti one of Nigeria’s best, list low points
    15 hours ago

    Shettima Blasts Obasanjo, Others Over Comments On 2023 Presidential Election