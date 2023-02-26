Tinubu sympathizes with victims of Maiduguri Monday Market inferno

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has expressed deep sadness over the huge fire that razed the popular Monday Market in Maiduguri, Borno State and spoke of his readiness to help in the rebuilding of the market and giving succour to the victims of the inferno.

In a condolence message by his Media Office, signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, the APC candidate said: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the fire that razed down the Maiduguri Monday Market.

“My prayers and thought are with Governor Babagana Zulum, the government and people of Borno State and the direct victims who lost their wares and life investment to this rather unfortunate inferno that brought down the sprawling market that has been part of the social and economic fabric of Maiduguri for decades.

“I am encouraged by the swift response of Governor Zulum who already addressed the people in a statewide broadcast. The announcement of N1billion relief fund by the state government is a very good first step in bringing succour to the people and assuring them they are not alone in this very trying and difficult moment.

“I am also with you in prayers that Almighty Allah will recompense the victims in manifold ways so they can quickly get back on their feet.

“While urging the Federal Government and all emergency and relief agencies, donors and public spirited individuals to extend hands of support to victims, I want to personally pledge that I will contribute handsomely to the rebuilding of the market and relief fund for victims.

“It is my prayers that God will keep us safe from all evil as I urge all of us to be more safety conscious during this period when winds and high temperature increase risk of fire hazards.”