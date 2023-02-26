Tinubu Leads in Ogun

Sunday, February 26, 2023 11:17 pm


Asiwaju Tinubu

Adejoke Monsurat

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently leading candidates of other political parties from the results of the election of the Local government received so far.

Tinubu won all the 10 Local government areas declared so far while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is trailing behind him.

The local government results declared so far are: Remo North, Ikenne, Egbado South, Ewekoro and Abeokuta North.

Others are: Ijebu North, Ijebu North-East, Imeko Afon, Odeda and Ijebu-Ode Local government areas.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the state, Niyi Ijalaye had earlier declared opened the Ogun State collation centre.

He also announced the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale as the collation officer for the state.

 

The results are as follows:

1. REMO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 48,886
Accredited Voters: 11,148

APC: 5,814
PDP: 3,627
LP: 984
NNPP: 22
ADC: 71

Total valid votes: 10,665
Rejected votes: 478
Total votes cast: 11,143

 

2. IKENNE LG

Registered voters: 67,914
Accredited Voters: 20,126

APC: 9,431
ADC: 115
PDP: 6,616
LP: 2,678
NNPP: 39
SDP: 07

Total votes cast: 19,159
Rejected votes: 967
Total votes cast: 20,126

Four polling units cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such ballot boxes and papers and over voting.

 

3. EGBADO SOUTH

Registered voters: 13,3001
Accredited Voters: 31,192

APC: 18,471
ADC: 342
PDP: 5,012
LP: 3,126
NNPP: 117

Total valid votes: 29,518
Rejected votes: 1,672
Total votes cast: 31,190

 

4. EWEKORO LG

Registered voters: 17,521
Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 9,778
ADC: 1,247
PDP: 3,646
LP: 2,287
NNPP: 79

Total valid votes: 17,521
Rejected votes: 876
Total votes cast: 18,397

5. ABK NORTH

Registered voters: 167,753
Accredited Voters: 33,027

APC: 20,094
ADC: 1,285
PDP: 5,057
LP: 4,092
NNPP: 104

Total valid votes: 31,275
Rejected votes:
Total votes cast:

 

6. IJEBU NORTH

Registered voters: 133,122
Accredited Voters: 34,035

APC: 21,844
ADC: 300
PDP: 7,233
LP: 2,372
NNPP: 50

Total valid votes:
Rejected votes:
Total votes cast:

 

7. IJEBU NORTH-EAST

Registered voters: 52,457
Accredited Voters: 13,206

APC: 7,430
ADC: 135
PDP: 2,85
LP: 1,779
NNPP: 19

Total valid votes: 12,522
Rejected votes: 683
Total votes cast: 13,205

 

8. IMEKO AFON LG

Registered voters: 70,223
Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 12,146
ADC: 143
PDP: 4,560
LP: 568
NNPP: 32

Total valid votes: 17,639
Rejected votes: 762
Total votes cast: 18,411

 

9. ODEDA LG

Registered voters: 94,048
Accredited Voters: 22,068

APC: 12,945
ADC: 425
PDP: 3,855
LP: 3,064
NNPP: 73

Total valid votes: 20,917
Rejected votes: 1,123
Total votes cast: 22,040

10. IJEBU-ODE

Registered voters: 90,760
Accredited Voters: 25,028

APC: 16,072
ADC: 188
PDP: 4,057
LP: 3,162
NNPP: 56

Total valid votes: 24,058
Rejected votes: 882
Total votes cast: 24,940
One cancellation due to over voting

