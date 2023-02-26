Presidential election: Atiku wins in Osun

Presidential election: Atiku wins in Osun

Sunday, February 26, 2023 7:48 pm


Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) State Collation Officer, Professor Folashade Ogunsola, this evening, announced the polls results for Osun. Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate won in 20 local government areas with a total of 354,366 votes. Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came second with 343,945 votes. He was victorious in 10 local governments areas.

While the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, polled 23,283 votes  Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 713.

Mrs Ogunsola, a professor, The total votes cast, according to Oginsola, were 756744 and that 733,203 votes were considered valid votes “while a total of 23,541 votes were rejected.”

