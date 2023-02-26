Nigeria 2023: Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Ekiti State

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won in all the 16 Local Governments of Ekiti State. He defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

This is according to results announced at the State Collation Centre. Tinubu polled 201,486 votes, defeating other challengers.

APC – 201,486“

LP – 11,397

NNPP – 264

PDP – 89,554

With Atiku’s 89,554 score, he was able to scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in the state. However, Obi, with his 11,397 votes, could not meet the 25 per cent condition.

The electoral law says that for a candidate to beclared winner of a presidential election, he “must have the highest number of votes cast in the election and score at least 25 per cent of votes in 25 states (two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja).”