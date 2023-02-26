Nigeria 2023: Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Ekiti State

Nigeria 2023: Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Ekiti State

Sunday, February 26, 2023 12:51 pm


Asiwaju Tinubu in Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won in all the 16 Local Governments of Ekiti State. He defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

This is according to results announced at the State Collation Centre. Tinubu polled 201,486 votes, defeating other challengers.

APC – 201,486“
LP – 11,397
NNPP – 264
PDP – 89,554

With Atiku’s 89,554 score, he was able to scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in the state. However, Obi, with his 11,397 votes, could not meet the 25 per cent condition.

The electoral law says that for a candidate to beclared winner of a presidential election, he “must have the highest number of votes cast in the election and score at least 25 per cent of votes in 25 states (two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja).”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu 3 hours ago

    INEC fixes noon today for collation of presidential election results
    5 hours ago

    Wining the Presidency: The Path to Victory!
    6 hours ago

     2023 elections: Hoodlums on the rampage in Rivers
    File: Gunmen: 6 hours ago

    APC leads in Takete Ide, thugs snatch ballots in Mopa
    Olusegun Obasanjo: Three of his staff abducted by gunmen in Abeokuta rescued by police 19 hours ago

    Obasanjo loses polling unit to Tinubu
    21 hours ago

    Osinbajo Votes in Ikenne, Commends Electoral Process at Polling Unit
    22 hours ago

    Updated: Wike finally casts vote after BVAS failure
    22 hours ago

    Wike, wife, Abe unable to cast vote over failure of BIVAS