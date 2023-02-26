APC leads in Takete Ide, thugs snatch ballots in Mopa

APC leads in Takete Ide, thugs snatch ballots in Mopa

Sunday, February 26, 2023


Richard Elesho
In spite of the violence that marred Saturdays Presidential and National Assembly polls in parts of MopAmuro Local Government Area, Kogi State, the All Progressives Congress, APC has recorded more ballots in Takete Ide -Otafun Ward 07 of the LG.
The Ward has five Polling Units. At the end of counting the APC scored 557 votes while People’s Democratic Party PDP scored 365 votes in the Presidential election. In the Senatorial election APC scored 514 followed by PDP with 388.
Similarly, in the House of Representatives election, APC polled 411 ballots, ADC 309 and PDP polled 245 votes.
Meanwhile the process was scuttled in Ward 04 Mopa when thugs invaded a Polling Unit where former Kogi Deputy Governor Yomi Awoniyi voted, to snatch the ballot box just as counting was underway.
A resistance by the electorate led to destruction of election materials and severe injury of some innocent persons.
Awoniyi condemned the attacks.

