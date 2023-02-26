 2023 elections: Hoodlums on the rampage in Rivers

 2023 elections: Hoodlums on the rampage in Rivers

Sunday, February 26, 2023 7:35 am


A man and his vandalized vehicle

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Violence erupted yesterday at the Igwuruta axis of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state. Angry youths protested against the seeming victory of a particular Presidential Candidate.

The were reportedly shooting sporadically and vandalizing the cars of motorists travelling along the busy Igwuruta-Elele-Airport road in Ikwerre local government area.

Trouble started when results from various polling units begsn trickling in and a particular Presidential Candidate seemed to be having an edge over a preferred candidate by the supporters of the area.

A motorist, in a trending video, said the angry youths who vandalized his front and back windscreen, front and rear lights said he ran into them on his way back from his village where he went to cast his Votes.
He said the angry youths who were shooting sporadically alleged that a prominent Politician in Ikwerre local government area carted away ballot boxes at the collation centre to frustrate the further declaration of results.
According to the traumatized vehicle owner: “I was just coming back from where I went to cast my vote when I ran into angry youths who snatched ballot boxes when they saw that Peter Obi was winning. When I saw that they were shooting sporadically,I parked my car. But they still vandalized it. They should allow whoever is winning to win.
“I appealed to them to go after whoever carried the ballot boxes containing their votes and stop destroying cars of innocent people but to no avail.”
Asked what he wants Goverent to do,he said, “They should allow whoever is winning to win and let the votes count.”
It was later gathered that the Igwurita axis, and most areas in Ikwerre Local Government Area in the state are in deep violence attack at the time of filing this report.
When contacted on the development, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command said she was not aware of the incident but would find out.
At the time of filing this report about 8.46 pm the violence was ongoing, the lives and properties of travellers along the Igwuruta-Elele-Airport road were at risk.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Wining the Presidency: The Path to Victory!
    File: Gunmen: 2 hours ago

    APC leads in Takete Ide, thugs snatch ballots in Mopa
    Olusegun Obasanjo: Three of his staff abducted by gunmen in Abeokuta rescued by police 15 hours ago

    Obasanjo loses polling unit to Tinubu
    17 hours ago

    Osinbajo Votes in Ikenne, Commends Electoral Process at Polling Unit
    18 hours ago

    Updated: Wike finally casts vote after BVAS failure
    19 hours ago

    Wike, wife, Abe unable to cast vote over failure of BIVAS
    19 hours ago

    Nigeria 2023: Buhari and wife, Aisha vote in Daura, Katsina State
    19 hours ago

    Nigeria 2023: Peter Obi votes in Amatutu Village, Anambra, insists on joining queue