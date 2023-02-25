Wike, wife, Abe unable to cast vote over failure of BIVAS

Saturday, February 25, 2023 2:54 pm


Wike, left, wearing Yoruba buba, sokoto and cap and his wife

*Expressed anger over failure BIVAS
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers SDP governorship candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, says the BVAS machine in his ward, ward 16, Bera community in Gokana LGA is not working as at 10:36am.
Ward 16 has polling units 1-16.
A crowd of voters is also seen patiently waiting to vote.
At 10.48am
Governor Nyesom  Wike expresses disappointment as BVAS fails to accredit him and his wife after waiting for a long while at his polling unit, Ward 9 unit O7 Rumueprikom , in Obio-Akpor LGA with his wife for accreditation and voting
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike could no cast his vote  because of malfunction  BVAS machine in his Polling unit at Ward 7 unit 9 Rumuepirikom, Obio Akpor LGA.
INEC officials advised him to return later as they have invited their technical team to check the machine.
Governor Wike  and his wife Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike had come to cast their votes.
He advised INEC to ensure that dia machines function well before election day.
However as at 9.40 am Election Materials Yet To Arrive Wike’s Polling Unit
Election materials are yet to arrive the Ward 9, Polling Unit 07A, on Ekani Street, Off Wimpey Junction, the PU of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.
As of 9:40 am on Saturday voters, policemen, and other security officials were already on the ground.
No officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, was seen as the tent meant for the ad hoc staff is still empty while people await developments.
While voting had commenced at Ward 10, Unit 8, Rumueme, Port Harcourt, with large youth voter population, at Ward 9, Units 13, 14
Elioparanwo, Port Harcourt, no INEC official is in sight. No election materials, either, and it’s almost mid-day
In another development,ballots papers meant for Rivers South West Senatorial election found in Unit 3 Ward 1 Ngo Andoni local government area  INEC is yet explain what happened.

