Nigeria 2023: So far peaceful, accreditation, voting start in Rivers

*Huge turnout

*No heavy security presence in some areas.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

An early drive round some areas in Obio-Akpor,Port Harcourt City, Ikwerre and Eleme local government areas as at 7.30 am, I did not see the presence of security men on the road.

In many Polling Units, one noticed the presence of enthusiastic electorate but materials were yet to arrive.

In ward 19 in Port Harcourt City local government area, materials were being set.

INEC Officials appealed to vorers to be patient.

At the Ojukwu field:⁠-⁠D Diobu in Port Harcourt City local government area as at 8:36 am, at Wards 11, 12, 13, there was no sigh of INEC staff or materials. Voters are standing around.

At Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local area(ONELGA).

Voting has commenced on Ward 4, unit 3 Obieti in Omoku very few security personnel.

— Electorate at unit one ward 10 Oyigbo local government area were lamenting the inability of electoral officers to arrive as 9am.

At Obio-Akpor local government area, it’s 9.50am at Polling Unit 9, NTA Road. More than 1500 voters have patiently, faithfully and loyally waiting for INEC officials to bring the materials for them to exercise their franchise.

Greater is the crowd at the new Library also on NTA Registration Area Centre (RAC).

It’s 8am, sensitive materials are yet to get to the polling units in Rumueme 7B .

The picture is taken at 8am at RAC center Rumueme 7B (Girl secondary school Rumueme). Corps members are other inec official at waiting to carry the electoral material.

Ikwerre local government area

Ward 3, unit 7 in Ikwerre Local Goverent Area, Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BIVAS, was not working at the time of filing this report.