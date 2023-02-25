Bauchi man Hassan Ahmad caught with N2m ‘being ferried to a politician’

Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies continue efforts to combat vote buying ahead of Saturday’s national assembly and presidential election with the arrest of one Hassan Ahmad with the sum of N2 million in Alkaleri area of Bauchi State on Friday.

Ahmad was arrested by troops of 33 Artillery Brigade Operation Safe Conduct deployed to Alkaleri town who subsequently handed him over to the Bauchi State Office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson for ICPC in a statement said the N2 million recovered from Ahmad was packed in a “Ghana Must Go” bag.

She said the money comprises six bundles of one thousand naira new notes of N600,000; six bundles of five hundred naira new notes of N300,000, and old two hundred naira notes of N1.1 million.

Ogugua Spokesperson added that money was being conveyed in a tinted black Hilux vehicle with registration number JMA 85 AZ before it was intercepted by the troops.

The ICPC spokesperson added that the suspect has confessed that the funds were being moved to Gombe State for a politician.

However, the politician was not mentioned in the statement.

The anti-graft agency said further investigation by the Commission is ongoing.