To pepper our enemies, we’ll not vote for Atiku/Okowa

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said that the resolve of Rivers voters on who they are determined to vote in the 25th February 2023, presidential election has continued to make his political opponents more angry.

The governor maintained that the expected outcome will seal his triumph over them and make Rivers people happier.

Governor Wike spoke at Wakama Junction, where he inaugurated the Ogu-Ekporo-Kpogor-Wakama Road on Wednesday. “Happiness is our own. Anger is their own. You want us to pepper them? Are you ready to pepper them? You’ll pepper them on Saturday. I will come back after Saturday to thank you again and before I leave (office), I will give you another thing (gift).”

Governor Wike recalled when he promised the people of Ogu, Ekporo, Kporgor and Wakama communities that the road will be constructed. The governor said having flagged off construction work months ago, he is delighted that the people are gathered to witness the inauguration, and it is promised made, promise fulfilled.

“I have said it severally that our people deserve the best. I don’t see why some communities could not be linked up with roads.”

Specifically, governor Wike said: “As we were coming, I felt proud. I was so happy. I was so elated. Some of us have never been to Wakama town before. But because of this road, I am able to reach Wakama town. I thank God almighty.

“So, having made my promises and fulfilled them, I hope, you all will fulfill your promises too? On Saturday, you’ll do your own work to make us happy and make those people to be angry?”

Governor Wike pointed to other promises of projects made to the people of Ogu/ Bolo Local Government Area and assured that none will be left without accomplishment.

“Remember when Ogu/Bolo people came to see me, they requested for the reconstruction of the road from Eteo to Ogu town. If you’re driving pass there now, you’ll see that work is going on very well. That also is promise made, promise fulfilled.

“That is why we have always said we will not disappoint you. Everything we have told you in these three local governments, to the glory of God, shall be accomplished.”

Providing the description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Work s, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the Ogu-Ekporo-Kpogor-Wakama is 5.3 Kilometers long, 7.3 meters in width and connects communities in Ogu/Bolo, Tai and Eleme Local Government Areas.

In his address, Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Vincent Nemieboka said the road connects three distinct communities in three Local Government Areas. According to him, the road will ensure greater unity is promoted and harmonious relationship fostered among the people.

He thanked governor Wike for the numerous projects delivered in the area that include connecting and internal roads, land reclamation projects and completion of the Government Secondary School, Ogu.

On his part, Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Mbakpone Okpe stated that governor Wike has continued to use projects delivery, not only to enhance economic opportunities, but also to unify the people.