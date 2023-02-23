The APC Presidential Campaign Council Announces End to Campaign Activities

* To come to a conclusive and decisive end by midnight today, Thursday, February 23, 2023

The APC Presidential Campaign Council, today, announced an end to all campaign activities. Since this will election will come to a conclusive and decisive end by midnight today, Thursday, February 23, 2023, Dele Alake, Special Adviser Media, Communications and Public Affairs, in a statement, wrote:

“As a law abiding party, we hereby direct all our campaign organs and groups to ensure that no newspaper adverts or placement of any campaign TV or Radio commercials or any other such materials in the print, electronic or social media are done beyond the deadline of 12 midnight today as stipulated by the law.”

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCER

DELE ALAKE

SPECIAL ADVISER MEDIA, COMMUNICATIONS AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS,

APC PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

FEBRUARY 23, 2023