Simon Ekpa, pro-Biafran agitator, nabbed in Finland

Simon Ekpa, a popular pro-Biafra separatist agitator, was nabbed at his apartment in Lahti, Finland by security officials.

A Finland news outlet, HS, disclosed that they had gone to Ekpa’s residence for an interview but the Finland police, KRP, answered when they (HS) rang the separatist bell.

The news platform said the KRP prevented their team from entering Ekpa’s apartment and said the interview would be held later.

An official of the Finnish Embassy in Abuja, who craved anonymity, confirmed Ekpa’s arrest on Thursday.

“It is our understanding that he is currently in police custody in Finland.

“According to information available to us, the image is verified by Helsingin Sanomat, a Finnish newspaper; in it, Ekpa is seen being escorted out of his home in Lahti by plainclothes Finnish police,” the official told Punch.

Before Ekpa’s arrest on Thursday, Nigerians all over the world have signed a petition appealing to the Finnish Government, Nigerian Government, and the European Union to, as reported by The Star, arrest the separatist who is the brain behind the sit-at-home order in the South-East.

Ekpa had repeatedly ordered the people of the South-East to observe a sit-at-home and asked them to disrupt the 2023 general election scheduled to commence on Saturday, February 25.