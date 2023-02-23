How missing Benue varsity student was found dead

How missing Benue varsity student was found dead

Thursday, February 23, 2023 6:16 pm


Dooshima

               By Nehru Odeh 
Naomi Dooshima, a 300-level Mass Communication student at the Benue State University, Erekaa Naomi has been reportedly found dead a few days after she went missing.
The student, also known as Affection, was reported missing three days ago and all efforts made to locate her whereabouts proved abortive.
As reported by The Punch, a post shared by Benue activist, Ukan Kurugh, revealed that a phone, ID card, and blood-stained clothes allegedly belonging to the student were found around Rahama clinic opposite Medical school in Makurdi on Tuesday, February 21.
 An update by Mr Kurugh on Wednesday, 22 February  said her corpse has been found and is currently being exhumed by operatives of the Benue State Police Command.

