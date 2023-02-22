IBEDC Decries Assaults Against Its Staff and Facilities, Appeals for Caution

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 10:11 am


IBEDC headquarters, Ibadan

In light of recent incidents of attacks across our business locations, the Management of   Ibadan, Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc would like to appeal to the public to refrain from engaging in such acts of violence against its employees and facilities.

A statement signed by the Managing Director of the company, Engr. Kinsley Achife said electricity distribution companies provide an essential service, which is critical to the daily lives of citizens. The attack on these offices not only causes damage to the property but also disrupts the provision of electricity, which affects the livelihoods of many and throws communities into darkness.

Engr. Kinsley Achife , IBEDC MD

“We understand that these are trying times for us all, but attacking staff who are also Nigerians and destroying electrical installations will further exacerbate the challenges. We therefor urge the public to maintain law and order and refrain from engaging in any form of assault against electricity workers who are primarily there to support you, your homes and businesses ”

The Managing Director also assures customers that IBEDC is committed to providing quality services and improving its infrastructure and operations. He explained that the company has strengthened its non-cash based payment channels to reduce customer pressure.” We are also open to feedback and suggestions from the public, and will work to address any issues raised speedily” He further said.

