Etiebet and the Gathering of Political Vultures of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District

By Anietie Ekong

At about 80 years, and having been a Minister of Petroleum and later founder of a political party, the National Centre Party of Nigeria, NCPN, an aspirant to the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by all accounts Atuekong Don Etiebet should earn the title of an elder statesman. But since 2006 after his failed bid to become the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, having been roundly defeated by a lesser known Chief Godswill Akpabio, Etiebet has remained a very troubled and politically inconsistent man often times lending himself to be used as an agent of political destabilization based largely on hate, envy and stomach infrastructure.

With a corresponding and self-inflicted loss of political relevance at home and in the country, Atuekong Etiebet has since 2006 chosen the bringing down of Chief Godswill Akpabio as his favourite political pastime. Lately we have witnessed series of unprovoked attacks by Atuekong aimed at truncating the aspiration of Senator Akpabio to give the good people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District effective representation at the Red Chambers.

Firstly, Etiebet hid under the nebulous toga of Abak-Five to launch an unprovoked tirade on Supreme Court Justices which had declared Senator Godswill Akpabio as the authentic APC candidate of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District which judgement he mischievously described as “unacceptable.” As if that was not enough, Etiebet in his latest outing has reportedly led some so-called elders of Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District to endorse a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, while he remains a Chieftain of the APC. From what we have gathered, Etiebet’s latest sponsored move is being fuelled largely by stomach infrastructure.

Having followed Etiebet’s attacks on Senator Akpabio right from 2006 till date, we are convinced that his actions are predicated on jealousy because a younger man has received global acclaim and celebrated nationally and globally for his uncommon achievements. Today, instead of rubbing minds with his contemporaries in advancing national interest, Etiebet is busy running around to endorse people for a mess of pottage.

For Etiebet, politics has not been about service to the people but his selfish interest. Apart from a long history of political failures what are the legacies of Atuekong Etiebet especially to the so-called Abak-Five whose cause he is claiming to champion? As Petroleum Minister, Etiebet never attracted even a filling station to his community in Oruk Anam nor a kilometer of road even to his Ikot Ekpuk community. The water project in his community was done by a Governorship candidate, Obong Akanimo Udofia. His public service record is a disaster by all accounts as he never empowered a single soul from the Abak-Five that he is now claiming to be the spokesperson and leader. Is that the person who should be talking about the turn of Abak-Five instead of promoting competence and selfless political service as exemplified by Senator Akpabio?

In any case, Etiebet had an opportunity in the past to walk his talk of promoting the interest of Abak-Five especially Abak Federal Constituency. Why did he engage in the most bitter political contest for the same Senate position against the late Dr Ime Umanah without giving a thought to Abak Federal Constituency? We are comforted by the fact that since 2006, no candidate supported by Etiebet has ever won any election in the State. The glory had since departed from Etiebet!

The same persons Etiebet gathered at Ritman University to adopt a PDP candidate are the same persons who have always opposed Senator Akpabio and he has always triumphed over them. In the coming election they will fail again