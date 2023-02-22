Election petition: APC acclaims appeal court judgement

…offers Segun Oni olive branch

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has acclaimed the judgement of the Appeal Court sitting in Ado Ekiti as justice well served and aligning with the decision of the people of the State who had chosen Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as their governor.

The Appeal Court which sat in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday had ruled against the appeal filed by Engr. Segun Oni and the Social Democratic Party, SDP against Gov. Oyebanji and four others, describing it as lacking in merit and an exercise in futility. The court also awarded a cost of N200,000 each to Governor Oyebanji and his deputy, Princess Monisade Afuye.

Through a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, on behalf of the State Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotoso, APC said the people of the State having voted for the candidate of their choice during the 18 June 2022 election without let or hindrance did not entertain any fear that the election tribunal which delivered an earlier judgment and the Appeal court which has now upheld the decision of the lower court would up turn their decision at the polls.

“We welcome the unanimous decision of the appeal court with respect, as it aligns with the wish of our people. Rather than bragging about it, we acclaim it as victory for all Ekiti sons and daughters.”

“We see Engr. Segun Oni as one of us in the progressive fold and a leader for that matter, so we are asking him to sheath his sword and return to our fold.”

“Good enough, our Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji is a warm-hearted friend of all and enemy to none. He would rather prefer a situation whereby we can offer an olive branch to Engr. Segun Oni and his party, the Social Democratic Party, SDP. And this is exactly what we are doing now.

On the assumption that Engr. Oni might ignore the olive branch and still escalate the matter to the Supreme Court, Dipe said that APC would not stop Engr. Segun Oni from doing so, since it is his inalienable right. He however advised Oni to be ethical enough for to know the difference between what he has a right to do and what is right to do at this point.

While assuring the good people of Ekiti that Gov. Oyebanji would not take their trust and confidence for granted, APC also seized the opportunity to humbly ask that the good people of the State continue to vote en-masse for the ruling party, especially for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming presidential election, as well as all candidates of our dear party APC in all other elections.

Signed:

Segun Dipe, Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti State.