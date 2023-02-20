BBTitans: What made  Marvin, Yaya, the fourth pair, to be evicted

BBTitans: What made  Marvin, Yaya, the fourth pair, to be evicted

Monday, February 20, 2023 10:59 am


Marvin and Yaya

By Nehru Odeh

Marvin and Yaya have been evicted from the BBTitans House Season 1. Their eviction was announced at the live eviction show on Sunday 19 February, 2023. While in the house the pair was known as Maya.
Their eviction, which came very early unlike the others, made them the fourth pair to be evicted from the house, following the pairs of Sandra and Theo, Mmeli and Jenni O, as well as Lukay and Jaypee.
Asked how she felt, Yaya said she was disappointed about her eviction but was very lucky to have had Marvin as her partner. Marvin,  for his part, said Yaya was Godsent. “I did not come with any strategy,” he said.
Asked who she was going to miss most, Yaya said: “This guy,” meaing Marvin, who was sitting beside her.
As usual, one of the hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu threw shades and shook tables, revealing many secrets the housemates never knew about one another.
Marvin and Maya’s eviction did not come as a surprise. Their eviction came in the nick of time as the two housemates never really appealed to the fans throughout their stay in the house.
Aside from the fact that they lacked content and vibes, they failed to build a huge fan base, which is very important to survive in the house.
Yaya never really built a relationship with her fellow housemates and the fans outside, which really worked against her.
The same thing applied to her partner Marvin, who was never consistent and never had any foothold in the house. She was romantically linked with many housemates and couldn’t made up his mind whom to be serious with.

