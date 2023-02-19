Lie! We didn’t raid or recover N400bn from Tinubu’s house – EFCC

Sunday, February 19, 2023 5:00 pm


EFCC Headquarters, Abuja

Today, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) debunked the story that it raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Moreover, the anti-crim agency denied retrieving any N400billion either from his home.

The EFCC waved off the report as fake.

In a statement, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said:

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress(APC) , in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news.”

