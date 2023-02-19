Lagos Hosts APC Presidential Campaign Grand Finale Tuesday

All is set for the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress- APC- Presidential Campaign on Tuesday in Lagos – home of the presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The venue is the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos Mainland.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Hon. Seye Oladejo Publicity Secretary, APC Lagos State Chapter.

President Muhammadu Buhari will lead the Presidential Campaign Council comprising the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Director General of the PCC, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, all APC State Governors, members of the National Assembly and other prominent leaders of the party.

The rally will bring to a befitting climax the campaign, which has seen Asiwaju traverse all the nooks and crannies of the country, selling his “Renewed Hope” manifesto.

The event has been put together to showcase the traditional hospitality of Lagosians and underscore the tremendous support enjoyed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu not only as the founder of modern Lagos but also celebrate him as the hero of our nascent democracy.

As a responsible party and government, we have made solid arrangements to ensure there is no disruption to normal daily activities of citizens.

Special attention has been given to the security and safety of participants and supporters to ensure a hitch-free event.

A Travel Advisory will be issued by the Ministry of Transportation to enable residents and visitors plan their movements around the city.

The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu as the Chief host has enjoined Lagosians to give Asiwaju a tumultuous welcome.