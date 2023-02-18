Court of Appeal, Abuja dismisses case against Tinubu

Saturday, February 18, 2023 9:55 am
On Friday,17 February, 2023 the Court of Appeal, Abuja upheld the Preliminary objections filed by the office of Babatunde Ogala SAN & Co on behalf of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate, All Progressives Congress. That was Hon. Emeka Nwajuba, (former Minister of State for Education) and Incorporated Trustees of Rights for all International.
Chronology of Case
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja per Honorable Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo on the 15th December, 2022 dismissed a suit filed by Hon. Nwajuba, Tinubu in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/ 942/ 2022.Other parties sued are Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Attorney General of the Federation and the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The suit which was filed on the 17th of June, 2022 and amended pursuant to Order of court on the 31st of August, 2022, prayed the Court for Thirty-two reliefs with the main reliefs as follows:
In defense of the suit, the Law office of Babatunde Ogala (SAN)& Co on behalf of All Progressives Congress filed a its’ Memorandum of Conditional Appearance, a Notice of Preliminary Objection and a Counter-Affidavit with Written Addresses. The Preliminary objection was premised on the following grounds:
On the 21st of October, 2022 when the matter came up for hearing, Mr. Babatunde OGALA SAN, on behalf of the All-Progressives Congress adopted the Notice of Preliminary filed and prayed the Court to dismiss/strike out the suit for want of jurisdiction. Counsel to the Plaintiff in reaction to the Notice of Preliminary Objection filed a Motion on Notice seeking to dismiss the Preliminary objection, adopted same in urging the Court to dismiss the objections filed and proceed to determine the suit on its merit.
The trial judge while delivering his judgment on the 15th of December, 2022 ruled first on the Motion on Notice of the Plaintiff seeking to dismiss the Preliminary objection of the 1st Defendant that no Preliminary objection can be raised to a Preliminary objection, the Motion was an aberration in Law and dismissed same accordingly.
Secondly, on the Preliminary objection filed on behalf of the 1stDefendant, the Court agreed with learned counsel to the 1stDefendant (APC) that both Plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to institute and maintain the action against the 1st Defendant. The 1stPlaintiff being Incorporated Trustees of Rights for all International while the 2ndPlaintiff (Hon. EmekaNwajuba) lacked the locus standi to challenge the Primaries of the 2nd and 4thDefendant and having joined both causes, the suit is fundamentallydefective.
The court noted, that while other grounds in the Preliminary objection of Mr. Ogala SAN were germane, there will be no need to consider same as the issue of Locus already raised is a threshold issue which the Plaintiffs lack and the court must lack the Jurisdiction to proceed.
However, as a matter of judicial obligation on trial Courts, the Court considered the merits of the case. The Court adopted the first issue raised in the Preliminary Objection of Mr. Ogala SAN raised on behalf of the APC that the affidavit in support of the Originating summons was incompetent as the Deponent was barred by operation of Law, lacked knowledge of the facts of the Convention being a secretary in the office of the 1stPlaintiff.
It was the finding of the Court that it was an issue related to evidence and could only be taken on the merits. The Court agreed with the submissions of the learned Silk that the Deponent who was informed of the facts of the case by counsel who instituted the action could only amount to hearsay as the counsel was never present in the Special Convention of the 1st Defendant nor was there any averment that he was an eye witness of the Special Convention and the entirety of the Affidavit which forms the premise of the case of the Plaintiff falls flat on its’ face as it is grossly incompetent and inadmissible in Law.
The Court on the issue of abuse of court Process raised by Mr. Ogala SAN, averted its’ mind to Section 823(1) and 825 (1) (b) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 to hold that the 1st Plaintiff had deviated from its’ objectives as a Non-Governmental Organization to seeking politically motivated litigations and thus made a consequential order dissolving the 1st Plaintiff effective immediately. The Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission to take over the activities of the 1stPlaintiff.
On the whole, the suit was dismissed as lacking in merit.
Aggrieved by the Decision, Emeka Nwajuba through his legal representative as stated in the affidavit in support of the Originating Summons i.e. The Incorporated trustees of Rights for All international appealed the Judgement of the Lower court which dissolved the NGO having become unlawful by engaging in activities outside the tenets of its incorporation.
The Appeal was commenced by a notice of Appeal dated the 28th of December, 2022, records were transmitted and the Appellants Brief of Argument was filed. .
The reliefs sought by the Appellant were;
Ghani AROBO Esq with Gbenga BENSONEsq counsel in the law office of Babatunde Ogala SAN& Co filed preliminary objections and Respondent Briefs against the Appeal and the Appeal was heard by a 3 man Panel of the Court of Appeal on the 15th day of February, 2023 and judgment was reserved.
In a considered judgment, delivered on the 17th day of February, 2023 the court of Appeal, upheld the Preliminary objections filed by the office of Babatunde Ogala SAN & Co as follows;
On the Merits of the case, the Court of Appeal held thus;
