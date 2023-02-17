It’s fake news: Tinubu never asked Governors to disregard Buhari’s order

The APC Presidential Campaign Council has reacted to what it waved off as a fake viral news published by the Peoples Gazette, claiming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate has asked APC governors to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast and enforce the Supreme Court ruling on the recirculation of old Naira notes.

The publication by the platform known for fake news, is, according to Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity of the Council, “fake and malicious.”

Tinubu, as Onanuga put it, never issued such an order. Mr Dele Alake, the APC-PCC Adviser on Media and Communications never issued such advisory on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu.

Onanuga went further : “The message quoted by Peoples Gazette was being randomly shared on WhatsApp. Mr Alake was not the author.

Asiwaju Tinubu has been known, since the currency swap crisis started, to call for calm as the authorities try to find out a solution to the currency crisis. He has also offered a six-point suggestions to lessen the anguish our people are facing in trying to get money from the banks.

He has also held several meetings with President Buhari, his leader over the matter.

It is thus inconceivable and unthinkable that he would instruct APC governors to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s order on the currency matter.

Governors who have so far declared this line of action said clearly that they were acting on the ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.

Asiwaju has had no influence in this decision.

Journalists, unless acting on the dictates of political opponents or prosecuting some agenda, should endeavour to confirm their stories from the Media and Publicity Directorate of the campaign. They can also seek confirmation from the Tinubu Media Office or Mr. Alake himself.

The Gazette lied and should recant the story with immediate effect.”