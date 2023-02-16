Online Betting in South Africa: Legality and Reports On The Sector

Get The Full Overview Of Online Betting in South Africa

Introduction

As of 2021, the betting revenue was estimated to reach over R1bn across all platforms. Bookmakers need to stay at the top of their games. In this way, they can outpace other industry players. Another challenge is how to keep up with these industry competitors. Online betting in South Africa provides an opportunity for those who want a revenue stream.

Betting in South Africa is an excellent way to bet or even invest. It’s one of the remarkable ways to earn more money during the swell time. Virtual punting in South Africa is fresh from the bakery but fast-rising. It is legal, regulated, and subject to domestic rules and regulations. In this article, we will walk you through how the legalization of online betting in South Africa came to be. You will also figure out how to opt for top-rated punting platforms in South Africa.

How Online Betting in South Africa Became Legalized

Betting in South Africa has been around for almost two decades. The regulations changed some years ago. Then regulated operators were allowed to start offering their services legally.

With the rapid growth in gambling activities in Africa, the government saw the need to get it going. Betting in South Africa before 1996 was illegal. Online punting became legal in South Africa when the National Gambling Act of 1996 emerged. Before this date, the government restricted access to punters’ accounts online. Some players were often arrested in public casinos. It was frustrating, especially for gamers who wanted to have some fun.

The Act birthed the NG board. NG means National Gambling. The board is the apex authority for managing punting affairs in the country. The Department of Trade and Industry manages the meetings regarding wagering policies. The essence of the meetings is to explore policy matters with provincial authorities responsible for betting.

South African bookies like Betfair and Ladbrokes obtained licenses to offer gambling services. On February 26, 2000, the Gambling Commission certified their online punting services. Another step was a declaration allowing virtual sports betting in South Africa from May 1, 2002, to February 1, 2006.

Some South African bookies now utilize the state of the art technology to offer punters a seamless gambling experience. Their goal is to build the most reliable punting platforms in South Africa and globally.

Reports On The Growth/Development Of Online Betting In South Africa

A 2017 assessment by the South African government found that from 2008 to 2016, there was an annual rise in sports betting of 14%. Even though barely one-third of South Africa’s adult population now down from 57% participates in gaming, this is the case. According to the National Gambling Board, the present sports betting industry in South Africa has a 45% market share, a significant increase from the previous decade when casinos controlled 80% of the market.

The gaming sector has been able to bounce back from the pandemic-related economic losses, with casino and bingo revenues gradually reaching pre-pandemic levels. Betting and machines with little payoff have been the main drivers of these advances. Furthermore, given the long-term reduction in the revenue market share of casinos, the pandemic has mostly moved the market share to online betting, which is projected to continue.

The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation’s executive director, Sibongile Simelane-Quntana, stated that internet sports betting has increased since the start of the pandemic lockdowns. She also claimed that income for the foundation, which comes from casinos, had increased by 50% since the lockdown began.

How to select top-notch South African Sportsbooks

There are several things to look out for when choosing the best South African Bookies. They include the following:

Welcome Bonus

A welcome bonus is a way a punting platform appreciates you for joining them. Suppose you like the bonus, good for you. Claiming it is a piece of cake. However, the mode varies based on each bookie. Some sportsbooks in South Africa will credit your betting account immediately. On the other hand, some platforms may require you to deposit before you claim the bonus.

Betting platforms in South Africa that don’t offer welcome bonuses don’t appreciate you. Ignore them if you must.

Wagering Odds

Wagering odds are another crucial factor in determining whether a betting platform is right for you. Odds influence the amount of money that you win or lose. So, it’s very important. The more the odds, the better. Bookies with the best odds are usually more reliable and popular than others.

Wagering Markets

Another crucial factor is the number of wagering markets that South African punting platforms offer. This is important, especially when selecting certain punting platforms for specific events. Most betting platforms offer different markets for specific sports.

Here are some of the popular wagering markets across the South African punting sites.

Next Goal.

Draw No Bet.

Overs/Unders.



Wagering Features

You also need to ask yourself. Are there some features on the betting platform that can enhance my wagering experience? Do they offer excellent services in terms of client support and payment options?

Some qualities that you should note include the following:

Real-time betting feature.

Real-time streaming.

Rebate bonuses

And more?

Conclusion

South Africans love online betting. What’s more? South Africa provides some of the best betting features out there. They may have had a dark past. However, their bookies are heading for the sunshine!