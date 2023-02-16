Naira/Fuel: Ekiti State Government Appeals to Citizens to Remain Calm

The Government of Ekiti State empathises with all residents on the challenges being faced on account of the lingering fuel shortage and scarcity of the new naira notes.

Government, however, appeals to all residents to remain calm and go about their daily activities peacefully as concerted efforts are being made to redress the situation.

We specifically appeal to all our traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders . community leaders and leaders of thought to help prevail on the citizens, especially our youths. not to allow themselves to be used to foment any trouble on account of the current situation.

The Governor Biodun Oyebanji administration is committed to the welfare and wellbeing of all citizens of the state and is exploring all avenues to make life more comfortable for them.