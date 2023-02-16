Naira/Fuel: Ekiti State Government Appeals to Citizens to Remain Calm

Naira/Fuel: Ekiti State Government Appeals to Citizens to Remain Calm

Thursday, February 16, 2023 5:15 pm


Biodun Oyebanji

Biodun Oyebanji

The Government of Ekiti State empathises with all residents on the challenges being faced on account of the lingering fuel shortage and scarcity of the new naira notes.

Government,  however,  appeals to all residents to remain calm and go about their daily activities peacefully as concerted efforts are being made to redress the situation.

We specifically appeal to all our traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders . community leaders and leaders of thought to help prevail on the citizens, especially our youths. not to allow themselves to be used to foment any trouble on account of the current situation.

The Governor Biodun Oyebanji administration is committed to the welfare and wellbeing of all citizens of the state and is exploring all avenues to make life more comfortable for them.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Online Betting in South Africa: Legality and Reports On The Sector
    3 hours ago

    Rights Group Poll Tips Tinubu to Win Presidential Election
    8 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Warns Against Rejection of Old Notes
    Evans 9 hours ago

    Court orders Evans to repay ransom sum of €,233,000,damages of N50 million
    President Muhammadu Buhari 11 hours ago

    Full Text: President Buhari’s speech on CBN’s naira redesign policy
    President Muhammadu Buhar 11 hours ago

    Buhari approves recirculation of old N200 note, apologizes to Nigerians
    Tinubu plans gold refinery for Zamfara 17 hours ago

    Let’s Keep Calm and Maintain the Peace
    Senator Mamora: Minister of state for health 18 hours ago

    Mamora: A Patriot and Humanist At 70