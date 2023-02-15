Naira swap: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Feb 22

Naira swap: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Feb 22

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 11:23 am


Supreme Court

Today, the Supreme Court premises was jammed to the brim when the case on Naira swap instituted by Zamafara, Kogi and Kaduna States came up.

However, the Apex Court adjourned the case till Wednesday, February 22 for hearing of the consolidated suits by 10 states. In other words, apart from the three states, Niger, Kano, Ondo, Ekiti, had also applied to be joined in the suit against the CBN and the Federal Government. Lagos State, through its Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, also applied, seeking to be joined in the suit. So also, Bayelsa State, led by Damian Dodo, had also applied.

A bevy of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, other lawyers and the governors of Kaduna and Kogi states, Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello, respectively were present.

When the case came up last week, the Court temporarily banned the implementation of the February 10 deadline of the CBN from making the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes legal tender.

Today, Court proceedings began with Justice John Okoro leading a seven-man panel.
He said the court “should not lose sight of the case and its intention as it affects the suffering of Nigerians.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Police Should Leave Femi Fani-Kayode Alone – APC PCC
    3 hours ago

    2023: Deputy Governor, Obasa Make Revelations About Tinubu
    3 hours ago

    Sterling Bank, Credit Café sign MoU on loans to customers in health, education sectors
    4 hours ago

    Unquestionable Jurisdiction of Supreme Court to Hear Currency Case
    4 hours ago

    2023: In Imo, Sanwo-Olu says Ndigbo in Lagos are with Asiwaju
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria Agenda 2050 Targets 165m Jobs
    5 hours ago

    The Art of Ruling for Life: How Do Africa’s Many “leaders” Do It?
    Prof. Niyi Osundare 5 hours ago

    Osundare wins Boao Int Poetry Prize in China, laments, “Everywhere you go, our government keeps disappointing us”