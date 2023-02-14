Wike challenges Sekibo to name killers of Dikibo, Biobele

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has challenged Dr Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the State to disclose to the world the killer of Chief Aminasoari Kala (AK) Dikibo, former Vice Chairman, South-South of PDP.

Governor Wike threw up the challenge to counter the false claim put up by Sekibo that the PDP presidential campaign council was putting off its campaign in Rivers State because of the threat to the life of members of the campaign council.

Speaking at Nyemoni Secondary School field in Abonnema town, the venue of the PDP campaign for Akuku-Toru Local Government Area on Monday, Governor Wike asserted that Rivers people know Sekibo

“All of us know who Abiye Sekibo is. Don’t we? I use this medium today to challenge Dr Abiye Sekibo. I want to ask you wherever you are, can you tell us who killed A.K Dikibo, the former national vice chairman south-south of the Peoples Democratic Party?.”

Recall could be made that on February 14, 2004, PDP National Vice Chairman, south-south, A.K. Dikibo was killed on his way to attend a meeting in Asaba, Delta State by yet-to-identified killers.

Another such death, governor Wike mentioned was that of Gospel Biobele, who was found dead a day after he had written and submitted a petition against Abiye Sekibo to challenge his Ministerial nomination.

“Who killed Chief Gospel Biobele? Chief Gospel Biobele was the one who wrote a petition against Abiye not to be a minister when he was nominated. Immediately Biobele wrote the petition, and the next day he was killed in his house. Abiye Sekibo who killed Biobele?”

Governor Wike maintained that Justice Kayode Eso of blessed memory was chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set up by the Chibuike Amaechi’s administration and whose report allegedly indicted Abiye Sekibo as a sponsor of cultism in the State.

“Ordinarily, I shouldn’t bother myself about such a man who is now saying they want to kill him. Abiye, I challenge you. Justice Kayode Eso’s judicial panel indicted you as the sponsor of cultism in the State. I’m not the one. Justice Eso, justice of the Supreme Court of the blessed memory, who chaired a judicial panel of inquiry indicted you.”

Speaking further, Governor Wike stated that it is because of their alleged dastardly character that former president Olusegun Obasanjo sacked him as his Minister Of Transportation and will not have anything to do with him thereafter.

Governor Wike explained that PDP PCC in Abuja had applied to him seeking approval of a venue to use for their rally in the state, which was approved.

But having realised that they cannot mobilise the crowd to fill the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Governor Wike said the PCC went to clear another piece of land in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout owned by the State government, which was not granted.

Instead of returning to prepare the stadium that was approved, Governor Wike stated that the PCC is making spurious allegations of threat to life as the reason why they are putting off holding their rally in Rivers State.

“I gave them the stadium, they know they cannot fill the stadium, they are looking for excuses. They went and forced themselves to use government land at Trans Amadi. I said no, that was not where I gave you. Where I gave you was Adokiye Amiesimaka, go and fill that place.

“They now said no, we won’t go there again. We don’t want people to die. Who is killing who? Is anybody killing anybody? I said don’t pay money, I will buy the diesel for you. I will do everything for you. Mobilise, go and fill that stadium. They ran away.”

Soliciting votes for the PDP consolidation team, governor Wike told PDP members in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area to ensure that they win their political units and wards for the party during the general election that are billed to hold on 25th February and 11th March 2023.

Since it is a clear contest, governor Wike said those in PDP loyal to him must work to win their wards so that the holistic winning secured in the election will be ground standing.

Governor Wike urged them to vote massively for Sir Siminialayi Fubara and his running mate, Prof. Ngozi Odu, to ensure consolidation of what his administration has gained and continue the development agenda for the good of the state.

Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, solicited votes from the Akuku-Toru people that will guarantee to win for the PDP consolidation team

Fubara noted the several development projects that have been delivered by governor Wike in the area, which include the Abonnema ring-road project, better healthcare, phase one of the Trans-Kalabari road and security.

He assured that when he clinches electoral victory with their votes, his administration will ensure the effective development of youths in the area, improving the living condition of the people and making the state better.

Speaking at the event, the Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor who presented the party’s flags to the various candidates, urged the Akuku-Toru people to deliver 100 per cent votes to all PDP candidates in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates that are flying the flag of the party, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, contesting for Rivers West Senatorial District, noted the massive turnout of the people and urged them to continue in a such show of love by voting for them to win.

In his address, Secretary to the Rivers State government, Dr Tammy Danagogo declared that Akuku-Toru is PDP and the people are determined to prove it with the quantum of winning votes that they will deliver for all the candidates.

On his part, the Chairman of Rivers Elders Forum, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba said that Akuku-Toru people will not allow primordial sentiment to affect the choice of who to cast their votes for, and that person is Sir Siminialayi Fubara and other candidates of the party.

On arrival in Abonnema, governor Wike, accompanied by Fubara and some elders of the party, stopped over at the palace of HRM King Disrael Gbobo Bobmanuel, Amanayanabo of Abonnema on a courtesy call before proceeding to the venue of the campaign

