APC campaign council dissociates Diaspora Directorate from Branded Wine stunt

All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has dissociated its Directorate of Diaspora Affairs from the viral video of brand wine being circulated on social media. The Campaign Council in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga described the video as a mischievous campaign stunt created by opposition elements to misinform the public.

It said the opposition elements are using every means to manipulate the public. Onanuga further noted that the Directorate of Diaspora Affairs of the APC PCC is a serious organ of the campaign council that is led by serious and accomplished Nigerians who will never be insensitive to the plight of compatriots battling naira scarcity to brand wines as campaign souvenirs.

Quoting, Ade Omole, Director of Diaspora Affairs of the APC PCC, Onanuga wrote:

“This is the most ludicrous campaign gimmick! We are not aware of this no-brainer kindergarten stunt and should not be associated with such crass. I am gutted! This is insulting to thousands and millions of Nigerians battling with the scarcity of fuel and cash.

“The Diaspora Directorate is not part of this tragicomedy. This is opposition propaganda to misinform Nigerians. We call on our supporters and well meaning Nigerians who believe in the Renewed Hope agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should disregard this cheap propaganda.”