Federal Government moves to assist Ekiti on ecological issues

Monday, February 13, 2023 3:19 pm


Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, during a meeting with Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji in Abuja

The Federal Government is set to assist Ekiti State Government tackle the ecological issues ravaging some parts of the state. Specifically, the Federal Government says it would accord the mudslides issue on Ilawe- Ado Road a top priority in its ecological support for the state.

These assurances were given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, during a meeting with Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji in Abuja on Sunday  evening.

Governor Oyebanji had, at the meeting, tabled the mudslides issue which has made the Ilawe- Ado road impassible, as well as other ecological challenges in some parts of the state at the meeting with a plea for urgent action.

The SGF, whose office supervises the Ecological office, noted the Governor’s request and assured that the Federal Government would act on it speedily, to avert further disaster.

It is recalled that the State Government had provided an alternative road for motorists shortly after the mudslides caused a huge damage to the Ilawe- Ado road. Recently, the Government has also commenced the rehabilitation of failed portions between Erijiyan – Ilawe – Igede road as an alternative to the  Ado- Ilawe road.

Governor Oyebanji says fixing the ecological issues with the  support of the Federal Government would ensure a more lasting solution than a hurried rehabilitation of the Ilawe- Ado road.

The Governor urges the people of the area as well as motorists plying the route to remain calm as the road is receiving urgent attention.

He also thanked the Federal Government and the SGF for the kind consideration for Ekiti ecological issues.

