Today, Adeboye dedicates 14-floor storey RCCG tower which boasts of these facilities

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, will today, 12 February 2023, dedicate the City of David’s Trinity Towers, a 14-storey floor buidling of the religious body on Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, Victoria Island, Lagos. It was contructed by ITB, a building and civil engineering firm which is the main contractor.

The same building has three towers (South, Middle, and North). The brokerage firms, Estate links (Gbenga Olaniyan & Associates) with Knight Frank allowed the public entry, in a programme it tagged, ‘Agents Partnership Forum’. It attracted high heeled individuals, corporate bodies and leading firms in the real estate sector in Nigeria.

According to Mr. Gbenga Olaniyan of Estate Links, Trinity Towers was set up to generate income that would “enable the church to carry out its wide range of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

“The City of David has a major CSR project and expected rental income is in excess of N2 billion per annum. That is the kind of money the church will have for its CSR. All the fund goes to charity,” he said.

It has a parking ratio of 1:33square metres, “air, water, and land accessibility, high lift square meterage, which boasts of 14 lifts in the building, well-appointed retail shops on the ground and upper floors, making the complex a one-stop for work, leisure and play.”

Moreover, it boasts of a multi-storey car park on split levels for approximately 673 cars, gymnasium and wellness centre, medical centre, recreation zone, ATM gallery, 4,500 seater concert hall, rooftop terrace, helipad, automated and integrated lighting, sound and video system, electric car chargers and smart access control, tenant-dedicated external garden terraces protected by a lattice framework among others.

Olaniyan said: “As a building that offers prestige and value, key companies in Nigeria and beyond have started taking the commercial spaces even during the early construction stage. Currently, the building offers short and long leases on the available commercial spaces, A-class restaurant and food court.

