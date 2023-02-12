Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has lauded the impact of Ekiti State born- Head of Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement Project of World Bank in Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia, Chief Bayo Awosemusi to the development of the state.

Speaking at the retirement thanksgiving service held at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Karu, Abuja, Governor Oyebanji called on other well meaning indigenes of the state across the globe to emulate the celebrant by aligning with the mandate of the present administration to bring prosperity to the land.

Commending the retired world Bank official, Governor Oyebanji said the impact of Chief Bayo Awosemusi towards Ekiti development projects cannot be over- emphasised especially for facilitating many World Bank Assisted projects to the benefits of the state.

” Chief Bayo Awosemusi has being a blessing to us as a state and as people, he is a global citizen and blessing to Nigeria and Ekiti State has benefitted alot from him”

“We are proud that he is from Ekiti State and I wish him happy retirement. And I’m still sure that in other capacity he will still serve the state during retirement

He described the attributes of the Agbado- Ekiti born World Bank professional as a true reflection of what Ekiti people are known for, adding that other states and federal ministries in Nigeria and parastatals likewise felt his impact.

Governor Oyebanji changed all other Ekiti indigenes who have succeeded in their chosen endeavours across the world to join hands with ⁶his administration which tilts towards bringing prosperity to the land.

According to Oyebanji “Anywhere we find ourselves is to benefit God and humanity I call on all indigenes of Ekiti wherever they should just be of help to humanity and they should not forget Ekiti State”.

The Bishop Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, Most Revd, Felix Ajakaye who spoke on a message entitled: To be thankful is to be grateful noted that the 28 years of Chief Bayo as a World Bank official was fruitful and h5⁵e haģevery reason to thank God.

Bishop Ajakaye said Chief Awosemusi served without blemish, while adding that he exhibited a true Ekiti characters in his dealings.

The Ekiti born Celebrant, Chief Bayo Awosemusi said his success was through God’s grace and thanked everyone for their prayers and support.

5⁵Dignitaries at the event included Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, former Ekiti first lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, World Bank country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri and Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan.