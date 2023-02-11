IGP Orders Posting/Redeployment of Senior Police Officers

IGP Orders Posting/Redeployment of Senior Police Officers

Saturday, February 11, 2023 11:14 am


 

IGP Alkali Baba

*As Former Ogun CP moves to X-Squad

 

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba in his effort to achieve maximum impact of community-based and strategic policing on the society, has ordered the provisional posting of CP Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi to the Adamawa State Police Command as its new Commissioner of Police. This is pending approval of the Police Service Commission while the posting of CP Adebola A. Hamzat, has been varied to Commissioner of Police in charge of the Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

CP Lanre Bankole

Similarly, CP Lanre Bankole Sikiru, the former CP Ogun State, has been posted to head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) X-Squad at its Annex in Lagos State. The IGP has tasked the new CP X-Squad to deploy all requisite assets in ensuring sanity, professional standards and discipline in all ramifications..

The IGP has therefore charged the senior police officers to effectively apply their wealth of experiences to improving existing structural arrangements towards achieving a citizen-focused and community-oriented policing system. He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate.

The posting is with immediate effect.

