Council of State to CBN: Make New Naira Notes Available or Recirculate Old Ones

Today, members of the council of state held a meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja. While they saw sense in the naira redesign policy done by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), they however advised it to urgently ease the excruciating problems Nigerians are passing through.

This is by making new naira notes available or recirculating old ones

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Council of States is an organ of the Nigerian Government. Its functions include advising the executive on policy making

-The Council of State consists of the following persons:

-President, who is the Chairman

-Vice-President, who is the Deputy Chairman

-All former Presidents of the Federation and all former Heads of the Government of the Federation

-All former Chief Justices of Nigeria

-President of the Senate

-Speaker of the House of Representatives

-All the Governors of the states of the Federation

-Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation

Duties

The council has responsibilities in advising the President in the exercise of his/her powers with respect to the following: national population census and compilation, publication and keeping of records, prerogative of mercy, awarding of national honours, the appointment of members of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the appointment of members of the National Judicial Council (other than ex-officio members of that Council), and the appointment of members of the National Population Commission.