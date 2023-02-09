Wike Approves Stadium For Tinubu Rally,waives N5m fees

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for the campaign of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, slated on February 15, 2023.

Rivers State Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Tony Okocha, disclosed this to Journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Okocha said all arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free rally for the APC presidential standard bearer.

Okocha stated that Wike, out of his benevolence, approved the use of the stadium without collecting the required N5m fee prescribed by Executive Order 21 from the campaign council.

He stated, “Wike in his usual magnanimity has granted the approval of an alternate venue, the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for the presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold on February 15, 2023 absolutely free of charge.

“But subject to the issuance of a written guarantee of the safety and security of the facilities at the venue due to the violence recorded in recent rallies by the governorship standard bearer of the party in the state.”

Okocha, who is also the Coordinator, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT-Vangiard in the South-South), said an 11-man committee had been set up to coordinate and ensure the successful hosting of the rally in the state.

He pointed out that the campaign committee in the state had done its homework to ensure that Tinubu wins in the state.