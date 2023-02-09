Tinubu congratulates Fayemi at 58 and new NLC President, Joe Ajaero

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent his goodwill and congratulatory message to Dr Kayode Fayemi who turns 58 today and Comrade Joe Ajaero on his election as the new president of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Until his elevation, Ajaero was the Deputy President of the NLC and General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees. He was unanimously elected unopposed as the NLC President at the just-concluded 13th National Delegates’Conference of the Labour movement.

The APC Presidential flagbearer extended his best wishes to the new Labour leader, while urging him to use his new position to mobilise the entire Labour movement for national unity, enhanced national productivity and socio-economic justice for all Nigerians.

Asiwaju Tinubu also praised the immediate-past NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba for his years of service and for leading Nigerian workers conscientiously.

“I congratulate the new NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, for his election, particularly for having the confidence of his colleagues who unanimously elected him unopposed.

“Being elected by your colleagues is a measure of confidence and trust in your demonstrable ability to lead the NLC to new era of progress, cooperation and value creation for Nigerian workers and the entire people of our blessed country.

“I charge the new Labour leader to use his position to mobilise the entire workforce for better national productivity and increased economic output that will quicken our quest for shared prosperity while fighting for social and economic justice and upholding the rights of workers.

“I also celebrate your immediate predecessor, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, for his years of service and leadership. I trust that both of you will continue to work together to strengthen the Labour movement to continue to promote the interest of workers and bring progress and development to our country.”

Tinubu congratulated former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi also, on his attainment of 58 today.

Asíwájú Tinubu commended him for all he has done for the country, including his leading role in the restoration and entrenchment of democracy and good governance in the land.

In a statement in Abuja by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asíwájú Tinubu said: “Today, I join family, friends and numerous associates of the former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in congratulating him on attaining 58.

“I must commend Dr. Fayemi for his useful contributions to this country and all he has been to us and our progressive front- author, thinker, pro-democracy activist, strategist, astute politician and of course two-term governor of Ekiti State with excellent record of accomplishments.

“Together, we fought for the return of democracy to the country and for its sustenance and institutionalization.

As Adviser, Foreign Affairs in our Presidential Campaign Council, JKF remains invaluable in our struggle to renew the hope of our people in a better, stronger, prosperous and progressive Nigeria.

“Together, we must work to ensure the complete emancipation of our people from poverty and underdevelopment.

So, today, I commend the former governor for being a friend, brother and consistent ally on our progressive front. And as he turns 58, I wish him many more years in good health and increased wisdom so he can continue to render useful services to the country.”