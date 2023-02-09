Photos/2023: Tinubu campaigns in Kogi, promises to end hardship

Richard Elesho

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Nigerians will not see hardship again after they vote for the party in the upcoming polls.

Tinubu made this known in Lokoja on Wednesday during the presidential campaign flag-off in the state. He appreciated the tumultuous crowd of supporters at the rally and assured them that their support will not be in vain.

The APC candidate promised to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company, complete the dredging of the River Niger and focus on solid mineral development.

“Your sacrifice will not go in vain. On Feb.25th go out and cast your votes. it’s in your hand now. Cast your vote, be vigilant and vote for APC. I am the city boy.

“Hope is here. Ajaokuta is resuscitated, and dredging of the Niger is done. I am the road runner. You will never see hardship again. Kogi is our solid mineral centre. We will develop it and make life easy for you.”

Earlier, the State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello reassured of the Party’s victory in the state. He said the state will vote overwhelmingly for the party. “We know how to do it and we will do it again.”

Bello celebrated the Supreme Court pronouncement which had allowed old and new currency notes to remain in circulation until the determination of the substantive suit filed by three state Governors against President Muhammodu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN on the controversial fiscal policy.