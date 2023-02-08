Why We Won’t Accept Wike’s Re-approval of Stadium for Atiku’s Campaign – Council

*He should formally write NWC, DG of PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Presidential campaign council of Atiku Abubakar in Rivers State has rejected the sudden U-turn of Governor Nyesom Wike re-approving the use of Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium for its campaign rally in Port Harcourt for February 11.

The spokesperson of the campaign council, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, said the organization cannot take Governor Nyesom Wike by his words anymore because of the antecedence of the giving and taking back at will.

He explained that the Campaign Council is rejecting the re-approval because of the mode of communication.

Nwibubasa stated this on Nigerian Inform 92.3 FM, a Port Harcourt-based Radio Station in reaction to the re-approval.

” The same way the Government wrote to the National Director-General of PDP Presidential Campaign Council withdrawing the approval, it should write a formal letter of re-approval. “.

He cited the example of Senator Lee Maebe whose Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of his landed property in GRA was revoked suddenly by the Governor because of political differences.

Nwibubasa, a Medical Doctor, also recalled in midst of political differences stripped Celestine Omehia had all the privileges of a former Governor of the state and removed his portrait from the array of past Governors in the State Executive Chambers. Wike even directed Omehia to refund millions of naira earlier paid to him as privileges as a former Governor of the state as recognized by his administration.

Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa also said for Atiku Abubakar to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium for his presidential rally in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike, for him to be taken seriously, he must formally write to the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, headed by Senator Iyorchia Ayu the National Chairman of PDP, the same way he did while revoking the usage of the facility.

The Rivers state government has performed a dramatic U-turn on the cancellation of approval for the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium by the Presidential campaign rally of the PDP.

Recall that the Rivers state government had, in, a letter dated 31st January through the Commissioner of Sports, Christopher Green, and addressed to the Director General of the PDP Presidential campaign and Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal withdrew the initial permit for the use of the stadium. The government cited credible intelligence report that the Campaign council was planning to share the usage of the stadium with Tonye Cole, APC Governorship candidate in Rivers State which may lead to violence. The allegation was stoutly denied by the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

The letter was signed by the commissioner for sports, Christopher Green.

At the PDP campaign rally in Ogu Bolo, the Governor announced that he has re-approved the reopening of the Adokiye Amiesimaka sports complex for the Atiku campaign organization in Rivers State.