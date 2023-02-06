President Buhari Condemns Killing of Nigerians in Burkina Faso

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the tragic news of the murder of a number Nigerian Muslim pilgrims on their way to Kaolak, Senegal when the buses conveying them came under gun attack in Burkina Faso.

The President expressed his condolences and prayed for the safety of the other Nigerians stranded there.

President Buhari said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is constantly in touch with the Burkinabe authorities through the Nigerian embassy and is keen to know the outcome of their investigations into the killings.

The government will make all efforts to bring back the surviving victims and the mortal remains of the deceased.

The Jam’iyyatu Ansaariddeen Attijjaniyya (JAMAA), an Islamic group, through its National Secretary, Sayyidi Muhammad AlQasim Yahaya, said demanded justice. He said the adherents of Tijjaniyya worldwide are known to regularly pay visits to the home country of their leader, Sheikhul-Islam Alhaji Ibrahim Niasse Al-Kaulahee, particularly for conferences and Maulid celebrations, according to Daily Trust.

According to, “During such movements, convoys of vehicles from Nigeria used to travel through international borders to Kaolack, Senegal, traversing countries such as Niger, Burkina-Faso, and Mali. The current number of casualties is 16 dead, while some vehicles and their occupants are yet to be accounted for.

“Deriving from the above, we hearken to urgently draw the attention of the Nigerian Government, the United Nations, and genuine human rights organisations to, as a matter of responsibility, wade into this matter and ensure that the rights of the victims of this massacre are upheld and the blood-thirsty culprits are immediately brought to book.

“All members and fellow Muslims are called upon to pray for the repose of the souls of the innocent victims.”