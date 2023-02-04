Lagos City Marathon: Kenyans and Ethiopians unbeatable!

Lagos City Marathon: Kenyans and Ethiopians unbeatable!

Saturday, February 4, 2023 7:16 pm


Edwin Kibet Koech of Kenya has won the 8th edition of the Lagos City Marathon

By Jennifer Uloma Igwe

Edwin Kibet Koech of Kenya has won the 8th edition of the Lagos City Marathon. The 42km race was from the National Stadium, Surulere to the the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.

Kibet beat about 300 marathoners to win the 42km race for the grand prize of $50,000.
The 39-year-old finished at 2 hours, 14 minutes and six seconds to best Dekeba Shefa of Ethiopia and Kenya’s Bernard Sang who finished second and third respectively, and will go home with $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

The Lagos marathon

Alemenseh Guta of Ethiopia was the first woman to cross the finish line, followed in second place by Kebene Urisa and Kenya’s Naomi Maiyo in third place.

Felicia Adetutu finished 10th in the women’s race and became the first Nigerian woman to cross the finish line. She earned $2000 and N3 million respectively for both finishes.

The winners

The winners of both the men and women’s races have qualified for the 2024 Olympics marathon event in Paris.

The annual Lagos City Marathon was recently upgraded by the world athletics body to a gold label; less than eight years after its maiden edition.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Buhari unveils new redesigned naira notes 5 hours ago

    Northern Body Tackles Atiku Over Comment On Naira Policy, Opposing Sultan
    6 hours ago

    In Lafia, Buhari declares Bola Tinubu as next President of Nigeria
    10 hours ago

    Rivers APGA denies collapsing party structure into SDP, disowns Wobo
    11 hours ago

    How I got my first banking job and rose to the top – Tony Elumelu
    12 hours ago

    Vicarious Versus Environmental Trauma: A Long-Distance Conversation
    24 hours ago

    At Ekiti Rally, Tinubu says opposition elements want to create political crisis with fuel, new Naira notes scarcity
    1 day ago

    Atiku Abubakar is Now Nigeria’s Public Enemy Number One – APC PCC
    1 day ago

    Naira Notes: APC Governors Meet Buhari Who Asked for 7 Days to Make Decision