Lagos City Marathon: Kenyans and Ethiopians unbeatable!

By Jennifer Uloma Igwe

Edwin Kibet Koech of Kenya has won the 8th edition of the Lagos City Marathon. The 42km race was from the National Stadium, Surulere to the the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.

Kibet beat about 300 marathoners to win the 42km race for the grand prize of $50,000.

The 39-year-old finished at 2 hours, 14 minutes and six seconds to best Dekeba Shefa of Ethiopia and Kenya’s Bernard Sang who finished second and third respectively, and will go home with $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Alemenseh Guta of Ethiopia was the first woman to cross the finish line, followed in second place by Kebene Urisa and Kenya’s Naomi Maiyo in third place.

Felicia Adetutu finished 10th in the women’s race and became the first Nigerian woman to cross the finish line. She earned $2000 and N3 million respectively for both finishes.

The winners of both the men and women’s races have qualified for the 2024 Olympics marathon event in Paris.

The annual Lagos City Marathon was recently upgraded by the world athletics body to a gold label; less than eight years after its maiden edition.